"The initial public offering of Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) received bids for 170 times the number of shares on sale, making it the most attractive IPO in nearly 12 years. The public offering of 24.83 million shares – excluding the anchor investors’ portion – got bids for nearly 52 million shares, stock-exchange data showed at the end of bidding on Wednesday. This translates into bids worth Rs 62,653 crore ($9.7 billion)," reported VC Circle.

Herbert Smith Freehills partner Siddhartha Sivaramakrishnan and associates Rohit Anand, Jin Kong and Ivina Suwana acted for the banks which were led by Axis Capital, and also included Nomura, Edelweiss, SBI Capital, Haitong, IDBI and Yes Securities.

Nishith Desai Associates (NDA) partner Pratibha Jain and associate Lakshmi Priya also acted for the banks.

AZB & Partners partners Varoon Chandra and Lionel D Almeida acted for CDSL.



