An estimated 6 minute read...

Corporate types? Not real lawyers, holds Guj HC

A lawyer consulting full time with a public sector undertaking (PSU), who had been unsuccessfully trying to get enrolled with the Gujarat bar council (BCG) since 2012, is not allowed to do so and therefore practically not an advocate, ruled the Gujarat high court according to the Times of India.

The long-running saga of Jalpa Desai, who said that she works as a legal expert consultant with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), had seen a report by a committee led by retired judge Justice RC Mankad recommending enrolment that had been ignored by the bar council.

A single-judge bench then ordered the Gujarat bar council to allot Desai a temporary enrolment number, which was stayed by a larger division bench of the high court in November 2016, after the council argued that “only those law degree holders who are engaged in teaching profession and whose working hours do not conflict with court hours are eligible to be enrolled as lawyers”.

The case appears to have now concluded for the time being with a potentially far-reaching judgment.

The full judgment is not yet available (and the Gujarat high court's judgment system being offline at the time of publication), so the full impact of the decision is not yet certain, but according to the Times report:

Before the high court, Desai argued that she was never treated as an employee and she was paying tax at source for professional services. What was paid to her was not a salary. BCG maintained that Desai's contract with GIDC, by which she was getting a monthly payment of Rs25,000 required her to be present in office during office hours and that made her a full-time employee according to the Advocates Act and Rule 49 of the Bar Council of India. While summing up, Justice N V Anjaria ruled that BCG cannot give Desai a certificate to practice law as an advocate. “Considering the nature of service contract of the petitioner with the Corporation, there is no gainsaying that she incurs debility in terms of Rule 49 as her employment could be characterized as a full-time salaried employment,” the HC said, and concluded that refusal by BCG to grant her enrolment, and the certificate to practice law, is “eminently proper and legal”.

In-house lawyers or others in employment have long technically not been allowed to be enrolled with bar councils as advocates under the professional conduct and etiquette regulations of the Bar Council of India Rules made under the Advocates Act (see excerpts below).

Pursuant to that, lawyers in full-time employment have been required to surrender their licence and enrolment cards when they join a company in-house in full-time employment (though many don't bother and the bar councils have had no way to really follow up on that, so many in-house lawyers we know have simply conveniently “forgot” to notify the bar council).

This judgment seems to underscore that.

The law firm loophole

However, more worryingly for law firm lawyers, it could also end up catching nearly all lawyers working in law firms (subject to the small print of the judgment).

Technically lawyers work at most Indian law firms (except at a few such as Nishith Desai Associates) not on employment contracts but on retainership agreements, where they are paid professional fees that they declare and tax themselves.

It is a fine distinction and loophole, mostly on paper, which means that the lawyers are instructed by the law firm and remain independent advocates (there are also tax saving advantages for the law firm and the lawyer in structuring the arrangement as a retainer).

But if this judgment has been correctly reported and will be more widely followed, any lawyer working if their “employment could be characterized as a full-time salaried employment” (whether on retainership or under employment contracts, even for a law firm, and even possibly in litigation departments of law firms if much of their job is office-based) may not be allowed to enrol with a bar council and call themselves an advocate.

Until now most law firm lawyers have managed to skirt around any issues relating to that with the retainership loophole, and it's not like the bar councils have actually been paying serious attention to the issue.

The potential blowback

But if they do, it opens up a major can of worms. For one, if law firm lawyers were stripped of the status as advocates, it could also rob them and their clients of the privilege (i.e. confidentiality) that a client-lawyer relationship legally has.

Second, it would place law firm lawyers in the same category as foreign law firms and accountancy firms: i.e., legally not being permitted to practise law (which under the Advocates Act is restricted fully to advocates). That either means that corporate law is not law under the Act, which makes a mockery of the restriction on foreign lawyers operating here, or Indian law firm lawyers are practising law illegally.

Third, as ever, it proves that the Advocates Act and BCI Rules are simply not fit to govern modern day market realities anymore (despite alternatives being available).

Of course, the government's plans to reform the Advocates Act have been harpooned temporarily by the BCI and bar council strikes.

And, on the other hand, notwithstanding its drive to weed out ‘fake lawyers', bar councils have not shown much inclination or ability to police their rolls.

Nor, considering the BCI's now-chummy relationship with Society of Indian Law Firms (Silf), is the BCI likely to make significant efforts to kill law firms' practices.

So it goes.

Bar Council of India Rules 47-51, restricting employment