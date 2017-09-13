A judge of the Punjab & Haryana high court stayed the result of the Haryana Judicial Services (HJS) Exam after allegations of cheating against the topper of the exam. Immediately after his order the case was taken away from him, for unexplained reasons, at the request of the recruitment committee of the high court, reported Live Law.

A three-judge bench of the P&H high court is now scheduled to hear the case of exam leak that was earlier before the single judge who, the petitioner alleged, had already reached the bottom of the matter before the case was abruptly transferred away from him.

The petitioner in the case, a candidate in this time's HJS exam, has alleged that there existed a racket to leak the exam's questions for money and that all the posts advertised in the exam's announcement had already been booked and sold before the actual date of the exam.

The petitioner also urged the Supreme Court to transfer the case from the P&H HC to the Delhi HC, in light of her doubts about the manner in which the case was transferred away from the single judge who had taken a serious view of the matter. But when the Supreme Court declined that remedy, the petitioner withdrew her petition from the SC.

According to Live Law's full account of the leak allegation: