A judge of the Punjab & Haryana high court stayed the result of the Haryana Judicial Services (HJS) Exam after allegations of cheating against the topper of the exam. Immediately after his order the case was taken away from him, for unexplained reasons, at the request of the recruitment committee of the high court, reported Live Law.
A three-judge bench of the P&H high court is now scheduled to hear the case of exam leak that was earlier before the single judge who, the petitioner alleged, had already reached the bottom of the matter before the case was abruptly transferred away from him.
The petitioner in the case, a candidate in this time's HJS exam, has alleged that there existed a racket to leak the exam's questions for money and that all the posts advertised in the exam's announcement had already been booked and sold before the actual date of the exam.
The petitioner also urged the Supreme Court to transfer the case from the P&H HC to the Delhi HC, in light of her doubts about the manner in which the case was transferred away from the single judge who had taken a serious view of the matter. But when the Supreme Court declined that remedy, the petitioner withdrew her petition from the SC.
According to Live Law's full account of the leak allegation:
On March 20, the Haryana Public Service Commission advertised 109 posts of HCS (judicial branch) pertaining to recruitment to subordinate judicial services.
Suman, an advocate, applied for the same and started attending Jurist Academy in Chandigarh for preliminary examination. One woman named Sushila, a resident of Panchkula, also joined the same academy. Suman and Sushila became friends and started sharing notes.
On May 25, HCS preliminary examination was announced to be held on July 16. On June 28, Sushila inadvertently shared an audio recording with Suman where she was talking to a woman named Sunita, who was promising her appointment as subordinate judicial officer for Rs. 1.5 crore. Later, Sushila told her that Sunita can get her the question paper of the preliminary examination.
The petitioner and her husband, in order to elicit truth, started conversing with Sushila regarding the availability of the question paper.
Somewhere around July 16, Sushila told Suman that she had struck a deal with Sunita and disclosed 5-6 questions, which she said would appear in the preliminary examination. Suman was shocked to realise that all those questions did come in the preliminary examination.
Sushila had also told Suman that no amount of preparation would help, as all the posts for the general category have already been booked or sold. Petitioner’s husband Manoj made a complaint before the Director General of Police on July 19, but did not receive any response.