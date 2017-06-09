Hammurabi & Solomon absorbed boutique law firm Brahmand Lexis in Mumbai, inducting its managing partner Digajmaan Mishra as equity partner and its partner Yashmaan Mishra as a partner in Mumbai, as first reported by VC Circle.

Mishra and Mishra are now the resident partners in the firm’s Mumbai office since former partner Vidya Adsule left the firm in August 2015 and later went in house.

14 other lawyers part of Brahmand have also joined Hammurabi as part of the merger.

Hammurabi managing partner Manoj Kumar commented: “The key practice areas we strengthen with this are litigation and dispute management, IPR and capital markets. The mutual synergy is obvious with combining our competencies.”

In Bangalore, the firm also expanded in October 2015 by absorbing a local law firm and absorbing its founding partner into the partnership.

The firm now has eight partners across offices.