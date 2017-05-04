Economic Laws Practice made five new partners in Mumbai and one associate partner in Bangalore, in its annual round of promotions.

In the tax team, ILS Pune 2007 alumnus Anay Banhatti and 2005-qualified chartered accountant (CA) Gopal Mundhra have been promoted to partner. 2009-qualified CA Darshan Bora was made associate partner in the tax team.

Banhatti joined the firm straight out of law school while Mundhra joined in August 2011. Both were made associate partners in the firm’s May 2015 round. Bora is with the firm since March 2010.

Mumbai University 2005 alumnus Bhavin Gada, who was also made associate partner in the May 2015 round, was promoted to partner in the corporate team.

GLC Mumbai 2001 alumnus Dinesh Pednekar, who joined the firm in April last year, was promoted to partner in the disputes team.

Symbiosis Pune 2007 alumnus Deep Roy was made up in the banking and finance team. He joined ELP in June 2010.

Other promotions

Senior associates, tax (All in Mumbai. Tadsare in Pune):

Farhad Dalal

Gourav Sogani

Ketan Tadsare

Sanchita Rungta

Supreme Kothari

Vinitt C Nagla

Ananthram Ganesh in the Mumbai corporate team and Arjun Khera in the Mumbai competition team were also promoted to SA.

Associate managers, disputes (All in Mumbai, Behl, Jain and Sharma in Delhi):

Ambareen Mujawar

Arpan Behl

Chanakya Keswani

Chirag Shetty

Mihika Jalan

Nehal Parekh

Rohit Sharma

Sparsh Prasad

Udit Jain

Vaishnavi Chilakkuru

Re-designated as counsel

Dhruv Bhattacharya in Delhi and Parth Parikh in Mumbai, in the tax team, and Megha Agarwal in the Mumbai infrastructure practice were also promoted to associate manager.

Senior associates Mukta Dutta in the Delhi disputes team and Vishal Kulkarni in the Pune tax team, and of counsel Tomu Francis in the Mumbai corporate team were made counsel.