Economic Laws Practice (ELP) Delhi tax litigation partner Alok Yadav left the firm to go independent on , over two years after having joined it.

The Delhi University... alumnus had joined ELP after a 13-year-long career at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) assisting the firm on Supreme Court matters.

He specialises in direct and indirect tax litigation and started his career in 2000 at JB Dadachanji & Co.

He commented: