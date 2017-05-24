Dua Associates has grown its equity partnership by two, and made two new salaried partners in the Gurgaon, Delhi and Mumbai corporate teams.

Mumbai University 1990 alumnus Anish Ghoshal in Mumbai and 2004-qualified company secretary Abhinav Rastogi in Gurgaon were inducted into Dua’s equity from salaried partners.

Symbiosis Pune 2008 alumnus Rajdeep Panda in Delhi and Bristol Law school 2005 LLM alumnus Iqbal Tahir in Gurgaon were promoted from managers to partners.

The development was confirmed by sources within the firm. We have emailed and put in requests for comment to Dua managing partner Ranji Dua and a firm spokesperson by phone at the time of going to press.