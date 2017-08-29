DMD Advocates added S&R Associates partner Jeremy Lynn Chagas Pereira as a partner in its litigation practice, and promoted Amity Delhi 2007 alumnus Sachit Jolly to partner in its direct tax practice.

A GLC Mumbai 1996 alumnus Pereira made partner at S&R in June 2015. Jolly started his career at Vaish Associates in 2007 and joined DMD in October 2012 where has was principal associate until this promotion.

Jolly specialises in tax advice to Indian and foreign clients from the aviation, education, FMCG, IT, oil & gas and pharmaceutical sectors, before the AAR, the Income Tax Tribunal and the high courts, and in international taxation, with an emphasis on strategic tax planning, taxation of royalties, technical services and issues of permanent establishment and attribution of income thereof, and transfer pricing, according to DMD's press release.

The firm also promoted senior associates Sumit Garg and Shivendra Singh to principal associate.

DMD founder & managing partner Anuradha Dutt commented in the release “These promotions not only recognize our continued growth and outstanding achievements (of our people) but also reflect the range of opportunities at DMD. We are proud of our partnership culture and welcome Sachit and Lynn to the partnership. I am certain that our partners will continue to contribute to the success of the firm.”