Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai capital markets partner Nikhil Naredi, who had joined in 2015 from Jones Day in Singapore, where he was an associate, is set to leave the firm.

Managing partner Cyril Shroff confirmed his impending departure and said that Naredi would be on gardening leave until October.

We have reached out to Naredi for comment.

Naredi is a 2004 NLSIU Bangalore graduate and holds a 2012 LLM from Columbia Law School.

He had begun his career at erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas, moving to Jones Day in 2009.