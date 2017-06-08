 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai capital markets partner Nikhil Naredi, who had joined in 2015 from Jones Day in Singapore, where he was an associate, is set to leave the firm.

Managing partner Cyril Shroff confirmed his impending departure and said that Naredi would be on gardening leave until October.

We have reached out to Naredi for comment.

Naredi is a 2004 NLSIU Bangalore graduate and holds a 2012 LLM from Columbia Law School.

He had begun his career at erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas, moving to Jones Day in 2009.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

Panel Discussion on 03 June 2017: “Tech Policy Talks”
sflc
The financial health of Air India
PRS Legislative Research
SFLC.in & 17 other NGOs file an intervention before France’s highest court on dangers of the ‘right to be forgotten’
sflc
External Aid Of Interpreting Statutes – Speech Orated By Ministers Who Present The Bill
JILSblog
GST rates and anti-profiteering
PRS Legislative Research
Decoding Privacy Policies – Uber
CCG NLU Delhi
A New Dawn for India’s Cross Border Merger Regime
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
SEBI’s Informal Guidance on Continual Disclosures under the Prevention of Insider Trading Regulations
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas