Crawford Bayley associate partner Vinayak Vengurlekar left the firm on 31 May.



GLC Mumbai alumnus Vengurlekar was promoted to associate partner at the firm in 2011 and specialised in litigation.



Crawford Bayley partner Sanjay Buch said: “He has resigned on personal grounds and may be starting his Counsel Practice considering he was assisting the firm in its litigation matters.”



Vengurlekar was not reachable for comment at the time of going to press.



