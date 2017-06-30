Janhavi Gadkar, the Reliance Industries in-house lawyer who had allegedly killed two passengers of another car while ramming into it while drunk in 2015, has been permitted to visit Europe for tourism, relaxing her bail condition, reported Sadaf Modak in The Indian Express.

Apparently: “The applicant is attending court regularly. She is having immovable property at Mumbai and staying along with her family. Upon considering the hearing the apprehension of fleeing away from the justice of the applicant does not appear to be probable. Considering the past conduct of the applicant/accused and that there are no allegations of misusing the liberty against her, she can be granted permission to travel abroad by imposing conditions.”

Gadkar faces a jail term of more than 7 years under charges framed late last year.