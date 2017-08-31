Deepa Baburaaj leaves Cognizant to join Guardian India Ops as GC

Cognizant Technology Solutions India and APAC general counsel (GC) Deepa Baburaaj has joined Guardian India Operations as GC in June.

A 2001 alumnus of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Baburaaj started her career at Scope International as assistant manager in the in house legal team and joined Cognizant in September 2008.

Cognizant’s legal department was built from scratch by its first GC Anand Bhushan who had joined the company in 2007 and left it in April 2016. He joined Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas in July 2016.

Guardian India Operations is a customer software solutions provider with a paid up share capital of Rs 2 crore.