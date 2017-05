In Brief By Rukmini Biswas Thursday, 25 May 2017 19:38

Mswipe Technologies Private Limited, a mobile point of sale (POS) service provider, is to acquire the offline merchant-acquisition point-of-sale (POS) vertical business of PayU Payments Private Limited, as reported by Medianama and others.

Clove Legal partner Amit Sirsikar and Associate Akshat Shrivastava acted for Mswipe Technologies.

The PayU in-house team advised and acted on their own behalf in the transaction.

Clove had also acted for Mswipe nearly two years ago, when it received a $25m cash infusion from Meru Capital and taxi-service Ola, opposite Khaitan & Co and IndusLaw.