Errors in first allotment cause slight delay in CLAT picks

The first indicative allotment list published by the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) yesterday evening contained errors and will be revised by tonight (11pm on 6 June), according to a notification on the CLAT website today.

The CLAT did not elaborate on the type of errors in the list.

This also means that the schedule for counselling and deadlines for payment of the Rs 50,000 counselling fees have been extended to 9 June.