The merit list of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 is not in the clear yet, one day after it was taken down for errors, as the CLAT 2017 helpline has not managed to clear up the confusion yet.

Candidates who called the helpline earlier today in the afternoon to ask whether the latest merit list was correct and whether they have to deposit their national law university seat’s fee by tomorrow, received inconsistent responses.

According to three sources who had called the helpline today to ask whether the first allotment list will be updated or not:

All three said: Yes. it has been updated. However - we can still see errors in the category listings in the merit list. We told them this and they insisted that this is the updated rank list.

These candidates hold ranks under the reserved category but have been listed as unreserved category candidates and are allotted to no college. The helpline’s answer to this was that they haven’t marked the category for them because they haven’t gotten into a college in the first list.

The three sources then also asked the helpline if they have to deposit fees for the college seat by tomorrow. They received the following responses:

Two sources were told that it needs to be paid by 8 June, as that is mentioned on the website. The third source was told that it needs to be paid by the 9 June, and it might even be extended. The helpline added that this is mentioned on the website, but we checked and it is not.

The third source, to whom the helpline answered that 9 June was the date for deposit of fees, called the helpline again and this time it said that the date was 10 June and that if this update is not on the CLAT’s official website yet, it will be updated soon.

There was no such update at the time of going to press. CLAT 2017 convenor CNLU Patna’s registrar SP Singh was not reachable at the time of going to press.