The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 yet again managed to probably get a whole bunch of questions wrong, with at least 13 allegedly confirmed errors, four questionable answers and 10 questions framed so badly that they would have been difficult or unfair to answer.

CLAT 2017 convenor CNLU Patna had released the 14 May exam’s answer key on Tuesday and The Quint has now reported 12 alleged errors in its sections on English language comprehension, general knowledge, Math and logical reasoning.

CLAT mentor Rajneesh Singh told us that there are another four possible errors, one confirmed error and then 10 questions whose answers were correctly marked in the key but whose questions were framed poorly and would confuse candidates not because they were tricky but because of their faulty framing.

Singh, who said he would share a consolidated list of CLAT 2017 errors and anomalies today, commented: “Sometimes errors just happen but in this case the nature of errors was as if the questions were copied from a poor quality website or a guide and not even checked. It is okay to copy but at least confirm that there is not any error [in the copied question and answer]. These are very casual sort of errors.”

CLAT candidates have the option to post their objections, attaching sources which are the basis for objections, to the convenor until today. The convenor CNLU will publish a revised answer key on 25 May.

51,000 candidates took the 200-question exam with negative marks for wrong question, which is the basis for admission to the LLB and LLM degree courses in 16 national law universities (NLUs).

However, at least this year’s alleged error total is lower than 2015, where nearly 40 errors were alleged to have slipped by, leading to writ petitions, though an ‘expert committee’ assembled by the CLAT convenor RMLNLU Lucknow later concluded that there were no errors.

On the other hand, last year’s CLAT was much less controversial, with two erroneous or unclear questions quickly corrected by the convenor. ++Some errors and dubious language (via The Quint)

