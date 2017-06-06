By Legally India
Tuesday, 06 June 2017 17:22
The State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to raise Rs 15,000 crore in capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of 54.4 crore equity shares, reported Bloomberg Quint.
SBI drafted in Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai partner Gaurav Gupte to assist on the fundraising.
The book running lead managers (Bank of America Corp, Deutsche Bank AG., IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak Institutional Equities, and SBI Capital Markets) are being advised by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas partner Prashant Gupta in Delhi and partner Monal Mukherjee in Mumbai.
