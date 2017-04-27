“Arms dealer Abhishek Verma, his wife and others were discharged by special court on Wednesday in a CBI case involving alleged payments to some officials to influence the defence ministry to keep a German firm out of the government’s blacklist. Special CBI Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna also discharged Verma and his Romanian wife Anca Verma in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.” reported the Times of India.
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Delhi head Percy Billimoria argued before the court, assisted by
[documentcloud https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3679166-Rheinmetall-Order.html Read Chandna’s 26 April order]