“Arms dealer Abhishek Verma, his wife and others were discharged by special court on Wednesday in a CBI case involving alleged payments to some officials to influence the defence ministry to keep a German firm out of the government’s blacklist. Special CBI Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna also discharged Verma and his Romanian wife Anca Verma in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.” reported the Times of India.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Delhi head Percy Billimoria argued before the court, assisted by partner Sid Barua and principal associate Juvraj Singh acted for Rheinmetall Air Defence.

[documentcloud https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3679166-Rheinmetall-Order.html Read Chandna’s 26 April order]