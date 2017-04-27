 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

“Arms dealer Abhishek Verma, his wife and others were discharged by special court on Wednesday in a CBI case involving alleged payments to some officials to influence the defence ministry to keep a German firm out of the government’s blacklist. Special CBI Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna also discharged Verma and his Romanian wife Anca Verma in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.” reported the Times of India.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Delhi head Percy Billimoria argued before the court, assisted by partner Sid Barua and principal associate Juvraj Singh acted for Rheinmetall Air Defence.

[documentcloud https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3679166-Rheinmetall-Order.html Read Chandna’s 26 April order]

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

Linking PAN with Aadhaar – Update from the Supreme Court Hearing
CCG NLU Delhi
Summary Report – Access Denied: Internet Shutdowns in a Digital India [April 24, 2017; New Delhi]
sflc
INDIAN LAW OF TRADE MARKS OPPOSITION(s) & PROCEDURE OF TRADE MARK OPPOSITION IN INDIA UNDER TRADE MARKS RULES, 2017
rajat-jain
UIDAI / Aadhaar: Breaches and Leaks
sflc
Intellectual Property Rights: Building or Stumbling Blocks? – On The Right Track
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
How (not) to get away with murder: Reviewing Facebook’s live streaming guidelines
CCG NLU Delhi
Alleged Violation of FEMA now a Dwindling Defence against Enforcement of Contractual Rights
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
As Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code passes its “formative days”, NCLT Mumbai Bench clarifies provisions
OneLawStreet
No comments yet; please share your views.