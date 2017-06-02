‘Latest by 5pm’ on 8 June: BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced on its website that the results for the tenth All India Bar Exam (AIBE), which took place on 26 March 2017, would be announced on 8 June by 5pm on its official website.

This puts the possible wait for results for this multiple-choice computer-graded exam at nearly two-and-a-half months, which is comparable to its previous much-delayed timeline, when the exam had been held on 6 March 2016, with results published around 20 May 2016 (however, not after repeated announcements of delays of up to five weeks, after the BCI and its now re-appointed contractor ITES Horizon apparently found itself unable to deal with the quantity of 40,000 examinees’ sheets).

However, it took bar councils more than 9 months to begin issuing some practising certificates after the last exam.

The fees for this AIBE have increased by more than 40% to Rs 3,500 for most candidates (discounted to Rs 2,500 for scheduled castes and tribes).

By contrast, the controversial Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which sees an even greater number of candidates than the AIBE, published its results for the 14 May exam after only around two weeks.