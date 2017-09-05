RMLNLU takes action following public complaint by students over staff harassment

A judicial committee will be investigating the sexual harassment complaints made by RMLNLU Lucknow students who had written a letter to their chancellor and the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath that a senior staff member had sexually harassed female students.

RMLNLU vice chancellor Prof Gurdip Singh told us today in a message: “Judicial Committee constituted to probe into various issues raised by the students in addition to sexual harassment complaints committee which has been working since yesterday.”

The committee would be chaired by retired Allahabad high court judge, Justice Bhagwan Deen, with retired IAS officer Babu Ram as member secretary, he said.

According to the allegation made by students (read full letter here), which were first reported by the Times of India:

He has pictures of a few female students that he shot without their consent, saved in his phone, to be used as an instrument for blackmail, for them to do his bidding. when female students have interacted with him for the purpose of obtaining information regarding [...], he has been found to utter grossly indecent and inappropriate remarks, targeting the character of those female students. 5. There have been shockingly numerous and shameful incidents of girl students, reporting non-verbal and verbal conduct of sexual nature at the hands of the [...]. He has been reported to be consistently staring at women’s breasts and repeatedly gazing at them, as they walk past him or are unfortunate enough to engage in a conversation with him in his chambers or anywhere else on campus premises.