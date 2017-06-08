 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Surprise! Timetable? What timetable...Surprise! Timetable? What timetable...

The results for the 10th All India Bar Exam (AIBE), which the Bar Council of India (BCI) had announced to be out by today (8 June) as we reported last week, have been delayed by another week at least.

The latest notification on the AIBE website, which carries the same notification number AIBE/WS/085 (see below), has quietly replaced 8th June with 15th June, without further explanation.

As we reported in our previous story, the delay is not unexpected:

This puts the possible wait for results for this multiple-choice computer-graded exam at nearly two-and-a-half months, which is comparable to its previous much-delayed timeline, when the exam had been held on 6 March 2016, with results published around 20 May 2016 (however, not after repeated announcements of delays of up to five weeks, after the BCI and its now re-appointed contractor ITES Horizon apparently found itself unable to deal with the quantity of 40,000 examinees’ sheets).

However, it took bar councils more than 9 months to begin issuing some practising certificates after the last exam.

The fees for this AIBE have increased by more than 40% to Rs 3,500 for most candidates (discounted to Rs 2,500 for scheduled castes and tribes).

By contrast, the controversial Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which sees an even greater number of candidates than the AIBE, published its results for the 14 May exam after only around two weeks.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

Panel Discussion on 03 June 2017: “Tech Policy Talks”
sflc
The financial health of Air India
PRS Legislative Research
SFLC.in & 17 other NGOs file an intervention before France’s highest court on dangers of the ‘right to be forgotten’
sflc
External Aid Of Interpreting Statutes – Speech Orated By Ministers Who Present The Bill
JILSblog
GST rates and anti-profiteering
PRS Legislative Research
Decoding Privacy Policies – Uber
CCG NLU Delhi
A New Dawn for India’s Cross Border Merger Regime
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
SEBI’s Informal Guidance on Continual Disclosures under the Prevention of Insider Trading Regulations
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Click to show 1 comment
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Please Stop 08 Jun 17, 16:07
This is insane! They are taking all young advocates for a ride.
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.