Surprise! Timetable? What timetable...

The results for the 10th All India Bar Exam (AIBE), which the Bar Council of India (BCI) had announced to be out by today (8 June) as we reported last week, have been delayed by another week at least.

The latest notification on the AIBE website, which carries the same notification number AIBE/WS/085 (see below), has quietly replaced 8th June with 15th June, without further explanation.

As we reported in our previous story, the delay is not unexpected:

This puts the possible wait for results for this multiple-choice computer-graded exam at nearly two-and-a-half months, which is comparable to its previous much-delayed timeline, when the exam had been held on 6 March 2016, with results published around 20 May 2016 (however, not after repeated announcements of delays of up to five weeks, after the BCI and its now re-appointed contractor ITES Horizon apparently found itself unable to deal with the quantity of 40,000 examinees’ sheets). However, it took bar councils more than 9 months to begin issuing some practising certificates after the last exam. The fees for this AIBE have increased by more than 40% to Rs 3,500 for most candidates (discounted to Rs 2,500 for scheduled castes and tribes). By contrast, the controversial Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which sees an even greater number of candidates than the AIBE, published its results for the 14 May exam after only around two weeks.