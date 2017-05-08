AZB & Partners Delhi office, following Mumbai’s promotion of a total of seven in the last two months, has also promoted seven of its lawyers to partner rank.

It is understood that the following senior associate, from the following alma mater, have been given the nod:

Abhishek Awasthi, GLC Mumbai, 2007

Dushyant Bagga, ILS Pune, 2008

Priyamvada Shenoy, ILS Pune, 2008

Pallavi Meena, NLSIU Bangalore 2007

Ravi Bhasin, ILS Pune, 2008

Rohan Bagai, Amity Delhi, 2007

Sumit Ghoshal, NLU Jodhpur, 2008

All of the seven generally work in the general corporate advisory, M&A or private equity practice areas, with Bagai focusing on the fin-tech space in particular, and Ghoshal also advising on employment laws.

We have reached out to AZB Delhi managing partner Ajay Bahl for comment.

This latest round takes AZB Delhi’s total partnership to 34.

Update 20:37: According to AZB’s press release: >All of them imbibe core values and qualities that are very important criteria at AZB. Apart from showing excellence at work, they demonstrate humility in conduct and integrity.

Abhishek, Dushyant, Pallavi, Priyamvada and Ravi work with teams focussed on our M&A, private equity and debt securities practices. Rohan has special focus on our fin-tech practice and Sumit works extensively on employment laws, in addition to general corporate.