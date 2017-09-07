Aparna Mittal moves on

Aparna Mittal, who had joined AZB & Partners in Delhi from Luthra & Luthra around 18 months ago, has left the firm, as first reported Bar & Bench.

Mittal, who had started her career at Luthra in 2005 after graduating from NLSIU Bangalore, had her last working day at AZB Delhi on 31 August.

Managing partner Ajay Bahl told Bar & Bench: “Aparna is a very good lawyer and also has an excellent attitude to work and otherwise. We have enjoyed having her with us and wish her the best in whatever she plans next.”

Mittal was not reachable for comment.