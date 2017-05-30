NKU gives Trilegal competition footprint

AZB & Partners Mumbai-based partner and competition practice co-head Nisha Kaur Uberoi is likely to be joining Trilegal as an equity partner and to head its competition practice.

Trilegal’s partnership vote to admit her to its all-equity quasi-lockstep partnership is understood to currently be taking place.

AZB Mumbai managing partner Zia Mody commented by phone: “We wish her all the very best.”

Uberoi, who is a 2002 NLSIU Bangalore graduate, will kickstart Trilegal’s competition practice, which she will be heading.

Trilegal Mumbai corporate partner Amit Tambe had taken over as head of competition in 2013, after erstwhile competition head Rahul Singh had left for a PhD at Oxford. In 2016, the firm hired J Sagar Associates (JSA) principal associate Gautam Shahi has counsel in the competition practice.

Uberoi had begun her career in 2002 at Amarchand Mangaldas as it then was, followed by an LLM in 2005 from the National University of Singapore, after which she joined Singaporean firm Rajah & Tann. In 2008 she moved to UK-international firm Ashurst, joining Amarchand in 2008, making partner in 2012.

She had left Amarchand nearly exactly one year ago to the day to join AZB (she was billed at the time by AZB as having a 51% market share of merger control clearances), to co-head its competition practice in Mumbai (alongside Delhi-based competition head and Economic Laws Practice (ELP) lateral hire Samir Gandhi).

She joined shortly after AZB had poached Cyril Amarchand corporate partner Ashwath Rau and several other partners.

Since joining AZB, Uberoi had acted for Ambuja Cement and Lafarge India on the alleged Rs 6,700 crore cartellisation case, technology and taxi company Ola on an alleged abuse of dominance complaint, as well as numerous merger control cases, such as Idea and Vodafone’s $22bn, UltraTech-Jaypee Rs 16,000 crore merger, and LafargeHolcim’s $44bn merger.

We have reached out for comment to Trilegal and Uberoi.

Update 13:19: AZB has sent out a press release, with Mody further commenting by email:

Nisha Uberoi has just informed us that she would like to move on from AZB and will be joining Trilegal shortly. Her moving on so quickly is unfortunate. The path forward for the 3 partner AZB competition team of Samir Gandhi, Nisha and Rahul Rai was personally very exciting for me. However, Ajay, Bahram and I wish Nisha all the very very best. She is an excellent lawyer with great work ethic. I look forward to watching her grow.