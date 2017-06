2006 Ambedkar U alum Jain and 2004 CCS Meerut alum Agrawal promod to ASA partner

ASA Law Firm promoted disputes managing associates Abhishek Agrawal and Nitesh Jain to partner in its annual round of promotions.

CCS Meerut 2004 graduate Agrawal, who is an advocate on record (AOR), is part of the firm's litigation team and specialised in civil litigation, banking and consumer matters, and Ambedkar University Agra 2006 alumnus Jain is part of the dispute resolution team.

The firm, which was started by managing partner Atul Sharma in 2000 in Delhi, now has total eight partners.