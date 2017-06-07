RBI veteran Pramod Panda joins Argus partnership

Argus Partners has added Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief general manager Pramod Panda as a partner in Mumbai, to set up its financial regulatory practice.

Panda left the Central bank this year after almost 35 years that had followed his 1979 LLB degree from Utkal University Orissa and a three year stint as a lecturer at BJB College Orissa. His 2003 MSc in commercial and financial regulation is from the London School of Economics (LSE).

He commented: “I believe, huge value is lying locked in the intersection of law, financial regulation and public policy in India. I am confident that the FRP of Argus Partners will potentially unlock a lot of that value through strategic legal advice to its clients and will soon establish itself as a leader in this less explored space. I am eagerly looking forward to an exciting and rewarding time at Argus Partners.”

As CGM he headed the RBI’s banking supervision department’s policy division, fraud monitoring cell and special investigation cell, was also the RBI nominee director on the Board of Bank of India during 2011-2012, and is invaluably experienced in the NBFC space after several years with the department of non-banking supervision, according to Argus’ press release.

He has represented the RBI globally and was the resident advisor for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during 2012-2015, in Mauritius, where he advised governments and the Central Banks of 13 southern African countries, including South Africa, Mauritius, Mozambique and Seychelles, for reforms and development of their financial sector, especially in the matters of financial regulation and supervision, the release added.

Argus managing partner Krishnava Dutt commented: “We are indeed delighted to kick start the Financial Regulatory Practice with Mr. Pramod Panda. It shall greatly benefit our institutional clients (both domestic and foreign) requiring advice in regulatory matters. The FRP under his guidance will also be able to provide a regulators’ perspective on issues as the Firm shall be able to draw from the tremendous experience and expertise he brings to the table.”

Argus Mumbai now has seven partners.