Supreme Court advocate on record (AOR) _ Nandini Gore_ has complained about the state of the ladies restroom in the Jharkhand high court, in a letter to the HC's chief justice DN Patel, which was followed by a public interest litigation by the HCs bar association citing Gore's letter, reported The Telegraph.

Karanjawala & Co partner Gore was visiting the HC for a case which she is appearing in.

According to a female lawyer's comment to The Telegraph, "the court originally had two toilets for 100 women advocates. "The ground floor one has been taken over by male lawyers; so women don't use it. The first floor one was always messy and, now that it is being repaired, we are forced to use staff toilets".

Currently the Jharkhand HC has one restroom for its female advocates, but that restroom is being revamped and no alternate arrangements have been made, and even before it was closed off for renovation it rarel had uninterrupted water supply and lacked soap dispensers and door hooks (to hang personal belongings), was flooded with loo water and was even accessible to the litigants, according to Telegraph's report.

The HC's registrar general has now told the paper that repair and maintenance work for the toilets, by the Public Works Department (PWD), has already started this week but he was unable to state a deadline for its completion.