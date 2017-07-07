SC ready to go paperless, after AORs figure it out

The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) will get a lesson from the Supreme Court in the use of the new Integrated Case Management and Information System (ICMIS) intended to allow full e-filing at the apex court, in a series of demonstrations organised from this Monday (10 July).

Supreme Court registrars Kapil Mehta and Chirag Bhanu Singh yesterday released a circular stating that the first such open house demonstration will be held in the SC’s courtroom 13, at 4pm on Monday, inviting interested advocates on record (AOR) to attend the session.

The circular stated:

It is hereby notified for the information of the Ld members of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association that a series of open house demonstrations are being organised for the benefit of members of the Bar starting from Monday, the 10th of July, 2017. […]

An AOR told us today that the demo had been arranged after queries from a number of AORs who had also reported various glitches in the functioning of the online case management system under ICMIS.

The ICMIS is accessible through the “e-filing” tab of the Supreme Court’s website at sci.gov.in. After creating an account using one’s Aadhar number (UID), the ICMIS promises to make the Supreme Court “paperless” by providing all kinds of filing facilities to online.

According to its website as of today, those features include, among others, the filing all kinds of cases at all levels of the judiciary, including lower courts, online filing instead of manual filing at the registry, a complete list of the case history associated with individuals, including of incomplete e-filings, and even getting a Supreme Court visitors pass made online.

However, an AOR told us today that e-filing had not been made mandatory at the Supreme Court yet as the majority of AORs were more comfortable with the traditional manual filing of cases.

The week began with Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud using interactive digital devices to scan records of fresh cases during a hearing, as part of the “paperless Supreme Court” initiative, the Indian Express reported.

“It is good for you (lawyers) as we are not in a hurry. Those heaps of files brought us in a hurry. But now we hear you in a relaxed manner as we do not see those files,” the Express had reported Khehar as saying.

The SC registry said that the high courts have already uploaded a large number of files on the ICMIS, after they were given login details to upload digitised content in a certain format, reported the PTI.