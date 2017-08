Smaaash Entertainment, a gaming and entertainment company co-owned by Sachin Tendulkar has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in bluO entertainment, PVR's JV with Thailand-based Major Cineplex Group, B, through a cash acquisition deal for Rs 86 crores ($13.46 million), as reported by Livemint.

ANM Global represented and acted as legal advisors for Smaaash Entertainment .