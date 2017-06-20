‘Never mud-wrestle a pig: you both get dirty and besides, the pig likes it.’ That old adage was highly probably talking about lawyers....

Nearly every lawyer (particularly in Delhi) has their story to tell about how after a bit of drink driving or minor traffic violations, they managed to escape a fine by waving their advocates license at a traffic cop.

The main reason this works, is because policeman know that there are few things as troublesome as an Indian lawyer who wants to make your life miserable by appealing your fine to the final instance.

In some cases for years. One that is in point, according to a report in the Pune Mirror, is apparently that of advocate Pramod Patil who had suffered injuries in an accident in 2005, and was fined Rs 500 and sentenced for rash driving in 2010.

Patil claimed he was not at fault and fought the case up to the district and sessions court for another seven years, having won last week (ostensibly to “erase the stigma that befell” him).

In 2010, Patil appealed against the judgment in the sessions court. In the same year, the Judicial Magistrate, First Class (JMFC) concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove the offences punishable under sections 279 and 427 of the IPC, but the magistrate had found Patil guilty under Section 184. The magistrate stated that he was driving his car in a manner which was dangerous to the public, and subsequently sentenced him with a fine of Rs 500. “This was very painful for me. I was sentenced with a fine of Rs 500 for dangerous driving, but how a person can drive his vehicle dangerously at the turning point of the ghat? I had paid the fine but as a lawyer, this continued to pinch me. I fight for so many people — from the sessions court to the Supreme Court — and here I was being wrongfully victimised,” said Patil. “The truck driver dashed my car while he was rolling his truck back. I was booked under the offence of rash driving while I was admitted in hospital. I was steadfast in my drive to appeal in the sessions court in order to prove myself innocent,” he added.

reported the Pune Mirror.

Congratulations are due to Mr Patil!

But the obvious question to also ask is: would anyone but a lawyer have had the stamina and will to fight it out in India's legal system for 12 years for a Rs 500 fine?

One thing is sure: police officers certainly don't. And that, dear lawyers, is why traffic cops don't like messing with lawyers.

Photo by Thomas Quine