ALSD student’s Rs 15 lakh + injunction win against fairness cream maker Emami turned around in state consumer forum

Amity Law School Delhi student Paras Jain’s November 2015 win against cosmetic company Emami was turned around by the Delhi state consumer commission, which has sent his case back to the lower rung for fresh hearing.

Jain, acting for his brother Nikhil Jain, had won landmark reliefs against the company for causing alleged psychological hardship to the consumer of its cream through its allegedly false claims of fairness. Emami was ordered to deposit Rs 15 lakh in punitive damages with the state consumer fund, compensate Jain with Rs 10,000 and withdraw the advertisements of its product – the Fair and Handsome skin fairness cream.

State commission president Justice Veena Birbal and member Salma Noor set aside these reliefs on 1 May, and sent the case back to the district commission, ruling that the district commission had failed to consider all the evidence on record and therefore its order of 2015 was liable to be set aside.

The Delhi state commission’s order states: