Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University will be without a vice chancellor (VC) until a proper search committee replaces the current one on the proceedings of which the Madras high court ordered stay, as reported by PTI.

The VC search committee came under the HC's scanner through a public interest litigation by a former Tiruchirrapalli Law College student. in which the student had challenged the proceedings of the committee on the ground that its members did not have the required credentials as per UGC norms.

Party membership card holders could not be members of the search committee, he submitted also to the state government department to which he had written to devise norms for selecting search committee members, according to the PTI report.

The search committee was formed to find the successor to P Vanangamudi, Ambedkar Law's last VC whose appointment was even challenged in December 2013 in the Madras high court, as it was then reported.