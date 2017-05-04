Neelakantan goes back to in-house but hopes to keep close ties to law school world

Murali Neelakantan, who had left Indian pharma giant Cipla as global general counsel in 2015, has re-entered the in-house and pharmaceuticals space with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals after two years focusing on several legal education-related interests.

He has joined Glenmark in mid-April as president and global general counsel in Mumbai.

Vanjari Meera remains Glenmark general counsel and senior vice president in Mumbai. However, the global GC role is understood to be new, following Glenmark executive director Rajesh V Desai becoming a non-executive director.

Neelakantan, a 1996 NLSIU Bangalore graduate, had worked at Nishith Desai Associates in Mumbai before moving to London in 1999, where he became partner in 2005 at Arnold & Porter. In 2007 he joined Ashurst to head its India practice, and returned to India in 2008 to join Khaitan & Co as a partner.

He had moved in-house to Cipla in 2013, and after leaving Cipla in 2015 said at the time that he would focus on teaching at law schools such as Ashoka University more regularly.

Since then, Neelakantan has also been a regular judge at many moot court competitions and has been closely involved with the Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access (IDIA) initiative.

“I hope to continue to be involved with IDIA and also visit law schools,” Neelakantan told us, adding that he would be a judge at NLSIU’s international arbitration moot on 14 May.