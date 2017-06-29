Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) made six new partners and one executive partner in its indirect tax, competition and international trade practices as part of its annual round of promotions.

The new partners have 7-10 years of work experience, whereas the executive partner has worked for more than two decades.

LKS senior partner S Seetharaman yesterday commented: "We do a very thorough exercise. Every year we have a committee and an appraisal, so we have just completed it for 2017."

Indirect tax

V Sivasubramanian in the indirect practice was made executive partner. He did his LLB from Mewar University, was an IIT Kanpur 1988 MSc alumnus and worked in various government positions including the Indian Revenue Service, before joining LKS in January 2013.

Kapil Kumar Sharma and Shivam Mehta in the Gurgaon indirect tax team and Anshul Mathur in the Delhi indirect tax team were made partners. Delhi University LLB alumni Sharma joined LKS in 2007, Mehta in 2008 and Mathur in 2009.

Competition

T Sundar Ramanathan and Abir Roy in the Delhi competition practice were made up. NLU Jodhpur 2007 alumni Ramanathan joined the firm in 2009 and Roy in 2015.

International trade

Dhruv Gupta in the Delhi international trade practice was also made partner. Gupta is a Delhi University 2010 alumnus and joined the firm in 2014.

LKS managing partner V Lakshmikumaran commented in the press release: "I congratulate all of them. These elevations have been done based on strict performance appraisal over the past few years, and in recognition of their relentless efforts towards growth of the organization as well as their individual growth as fine professionals. We, as a company, are on a steep growth path and seek even greater contributions from these individuals to scale further heights. I am sure that they will be able to shoulder more responsibilities befitting their senior position in L&S."











