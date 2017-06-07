An estimated 3 minute read...

This is NOT a ranking (though student preferences do matter a fair bit...)

MNLU Mumbai, which had rocketed up the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) preference rankings in its inaugural year in 2016, has dropped three ranks in the preferences of CLAT takers, while the top six have remained unchanged.

As last year, we have again compiled our Super 30 rank list of CLAT toppers’ preferences first indicative seat allotment list (hat-tip to CLAT mentor Rajneesh Singh for the data).

Our Super 30 ranking is calculated by taking the average CLAT all India rank of the top 30-ranked candidates who have selected each national law university (NLU), to provide an indication of preferences that is not adversely affected by batch sizes.

While rankings have historically not changed hugely in the past few years, especially with respect to the top few NLUs, the preferences of students for younger NLUs have been fairly fluid.

NLSIU Bangalore has unsurprisingly retained the undisputed top spot as the preferred NLU for CLAT toppers, with only three CLAT takers in the top 50 all India ranks not choosing the college (the 4th ranked opted for NUJS, 26th for Nalsar and 37th for NLU Jodhpur).

Nalsar Hyderabad too, with a Super 30 score of 75.9, has retained its clear second-preference, followed by NUJS Kolkata with a Super 30 of 144.3.

NLIU Bhopal and NLU Jodhpur continued last year’s trend and are nearly identical in their Super 30 scores again this year (229.3 and 235.6 respectively).

GNLU Gandhinagar continues in sixth position, having lost only some ground in the Super 30 from last year (at a Super 30 of 366.5 from 339.1 in 2016).

The big surprise last year was the young MNLU Mumbai, which managed a Super 30 of 418.1 despite not even having had a permanent campus, overtaking HNLU Raipur. That slight anomaly - no doubt in part caused by Mumbai’s locational advantage - has been corrected somewhat this year, with Maharashtra’s first operational NLU dropping to 10th space.

HNLU Raipur thereby regained the seventh spot in the preferences, followed by RMLNLU Lucknow and RGNUL Patiala.

Nuals Kochi retained 11th spot, with NLUO Cuttack and CNLU Patna having switched places this year in preferences in 12th and 13th.

MNLU Nagpur - Maharashtra’s second NLU - has too made a strong debut like it’s Mumbai neighbour, coming in at 14th place, ahead of NUSRL Ranchi, DSNLU Visakhapatnam, NLUJAA Guwahati and TNNLS Tiruchippalli (which dropped by two places to the bottom of the list.

Of course, bear in mind that these are only the first indicative preference list before counselling has started, so things may yet change slightly in these rankings.

Also, for the avoidance of doubt, the below ranking is not a ranking of quality or anything of the sort, but merely reflects the preferences of CLAT takers this year, and as such is usually heavily influenced by coaching institutes, as well as by the location or other preferences of candidates.

2017 CLAT first preference list: Super 30 table

2017 Super 30 score 2017 Super 30 rank Rank Change ‘17-16 2017 Topper 2016 Super 30 score 2016 Super 30 rank 2014 Super 30 Rank NLSIU Bangalore 19.1 1 = 1 17.4 1 1 Nalsar Hyderabad 75.9 2 = 26 71.5 2 2 NUJS Kolkata 144.3 3 = 4 133 3 3 NLIU Bhopal 229.3 4 = 106 213.5 4 4 NLU Jodhpur 235.6 5 = 37 214 5 5 GNLU Gandhinagar 366.4 6 = 195 339.1 6 6 HNLU Raipur 486.6 7 +1 371 453.8 8 7 RMLNLU Lucknow 529.3 8 +1 329 490 9 8 RGNUL Patiala 606.3 9 +1 119 557 10 9 MNLU Mumbai 697.6 10 -3 280 418.1 7 N/a Nuals Kochi 711.2 11 0 258 674.5 11 10 NLUO Cuttack 757.9 12 +1 565 750.5 13 11 CNLU Patna 786.4 13 -1 110 744.1 12 12 MNLU Nagpur 919.3 14 N/a 486 N/a N/a N/a NUSRL Ranchi 1015.2 15 -1 674 936.3 14 13 DSNLU Visakhapatnam 1047.6 16 -1 610 996.3 15 N/a NLUJAA Guwahati 1085.4 17 = 710 1025 17 14 TNNLS Tiruchirappalli 1134.5 18 -2 240 1021.5 16 N/a

