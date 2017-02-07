 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Following our report of the Bar Council of India (BCI) very quietly, arguably deceptively having hiked the fees of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) by another Rs 1,000 or 40%, at least one mainstream media outlet has picked up on the story...

Legally India (@LegallyIndia) tweeted: "New Indian Express is first mainstream paper to report BCI’s secret bar exam fee hike: Students apparently unhappy"

Students unhappy as BCI hikes fee for All India Bar Examination- The New Indian Express

CHENNAI: For The Second time in less than seven years, the Bar Council of India has hiked the fees for the All India Bar Examination. Recent law graduates are questioning the move.

[...]

But students are not happy. Sri Vidya, who recently graduated and was waiting to write her exam, said she felt the fees was unfair, as not everyone could afford it.

“It is not acceptable that they keep changing the fee structure. People from all kinds of background come to study law, and not everyone can keep paying. The enrollment fees for bar councils has also increased this year. How can we manage all these expenses,” she asked.

Sharath Nair, who graduated from School of Excellence, Adyar, last year and attempted the exam said he was one of the many who filed cases in Supreme Court against the exam. “Legally, the exam should not even be conducted. Even for this fee hike, there should be some basis of how and why it is done. They cannot change rules according to their whims and fancies. The students are the ones who will suffer,” he said.

Keep reading at The New Indian Express

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

President’s Address 2014 to 2017: Plan vs. Performance
PRS Legislative Research
Defense for Builders - In case of Delay in Delivery of Possession
Alba Law Offices
Roundup of Sabu Mathew George vs. Union of India: Intermediary liability and the ‘doctrine of auto-block’
CCG NLU Delhi
SFLC.in at 4CCon [26-28 January, 2017; Chennai]
sflc
Delhi HC hears the the Right to be Forgotten Case
CCG NLU Delhi
Gaps in the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructures in India
CCG NLU Delhi
Live Blog: 9th GNLU International Moot Court Competition (GIMC) - 1st to 5th February 2017.
GIMC_PR_Team
Who can hear the whistle blow? Whistleblowing and its impact on corporate governance in India
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
No comments yet; please share your views.