Following our report of the Bar Council of India (BCI) very quietly, arguably deceptively having hiked the fees of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) by another Rs 1,000 or 40%, at least one mainstream media outlet has picked up on the story...

Legally India (@LegallyIndia) tweeted: "New Indian Express is first mainstream paper to report BCI’s secret bar exam fee hike: Students apparently unhappy"

Students unhappy as BCI hikes fee for All India Bar Examination- The New Indian Express

CHENNAI: For The Second time in less than seven years, the Bar Council of India has hiked the fees for the All India Bar Examination. Recent law graduates are questioning the move.

[...]

But students are not happy. Sri Vidya, who recently graduated and was waiting to write her exam, said she felt the fees was unfair, as not everyone could afford it.

“It is not acceptable that they keep changing the fee structure. People from all kinds of background come to study law, and not everyone can keep paying. The enrollment fees for bar councils has also increased this year. How can we manage all these expenses,” she asked.

Sharath Nair, who graduated from School of Excellence, Adyar, last year and attempted the exam said he was one of the many who filed cases in Supreme Court against the exam. “Legally, the exam should not even be conducted. Even for this fee hike, there should be some basis of how and why it is done. They cannot change rules according to their whims and fancies. The students are the ones who will suffer,” he said.