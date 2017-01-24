“On 21 December, RCom signed a binding agreement with Brookfield to sell a 51% stake in Reliance Infratel for Rs11,000 crore. RCom currently owns close to a 96% stake in the company, while the remaining ownership is with minority investors,” reported Mint on 29 December 2016.
This is one of the largest investment in India’s infrastructure sector by an overseas financial investor, according to Shardul Amarchand’s statement, with the deal having been signed on 21 December 2016.
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted for Brookfield Infrastructure Group on due diligence, structuring of the overall transaction and in the drafting, negotiations and finalisation of the transaction documents, according to the firm.
Brookfields has been a long-standing client of Chudasama’s, with him having also advised the asset management firm on a Rs 563 crore deal in 2015 shortly after joining Shardul Amarchand from JSA.