"Paris-based global toll roads concession and construction company Vinci has taken an unspecified strategic stake in TollPlus, the Phoenix-based developer of electronic toll collection systems, through its Vinci Highways US subsidiary,” reported ITS International.

PAMASIS Law Chambers Delhi managing partner Sameer Jain and consultant Rahul Chaudhary acted for Vinci with partner Siddharth Jain, consultant Abhinav Shrivastava, senior associate Mark Wright and associates Nishtha Sikroria and Supriya Rastogi. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, USA advised VINCI Highways on the US leg of the transaction.

TollPlus was advised in house.

