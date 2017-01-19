 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

I-Nurture Education Solutions Private Limited, a higher educational services company, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Galileo Global Education France Sas, which is the largest higher education company in France and Europe.

The joint venture company will commence its activities by providing higher education services to centers of excellence, which will offer degree and diploma programs in streams such as digital marketing, design, tourism, hospitality and sports & luxury management. The programmes at these centers will be based on the curriculum taught at well-known French educational institutions.

The Times of India reported that the JV would be looking to raise $20m to launch its e-learning platform.

Nishith Desai Associates, via Vivek Kathpalia and Aarushi Jain acted as legal, education regulatory & IP counsel to I-Nurture in the structuring of the joint venture.

Khaitan Legal led by senior partner Sakate Khaitanpartner Ami Parikh and senior associate Varsha Jalan, acted for Galileo.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

latest jobs

experts & views

IDBI Trusteeship v. Hubtown – Supreme Court Gives a Fillip to Structured Investments
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Empirical Findings in International Arbitration: Part I
Practical Academic
Intermediaries v. Copyright Holders: The Delhi High Court Wants to Protect Both [Part I]
CCG NLU Delhi
IDIA Odisha chapter conducts sensitisations for diverse audience, and catches media attention – Sensitisation Stories
IDIA Law
Summary Report: Internet Governance Forum, 2016 (6 – 9 December; Jalisco, Mexico)
sflc
Firms of the year: The prize with a price tag
LexBlurb
Proceedings against Bharti Airtel for non- deduction of tax barred by limitation
'High' time Indian drug laws are sent to rehab
Anshritha
Click to show 1 comment
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 19 Jan 17, 19:57
Good work Khaitan Legal.
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.