I-Nurture Education Solutions Private Limited, a higher educational services company, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Galileo Global Education France Sas, which is the largest higher education company in France and Europe.

The joint venture company will commence its activities by providing higher education services to centers of excellence, which will offer degree and diploma programs in streams such as digital marketing, design, tourism, hospitality and sports & luxury management. The programmes at these centers will be based on the curriculum taught at well-known French educational institutions.

The Times of India reported that the JV would be looking to raise $20m to launch its e-learning platform.

Nishith Desai Associates, via Vivek Kathpalia and Aarushi Jain acted as legal, education regulatory & IP counsel to I-Nurture in the structuring of the joint venture.

Khaitan Legal led by senior partner Sakate Khaitan , partner Ami Parikh and senior associate Varsha Jalan , acted for Galileo.