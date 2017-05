“Canadian Private equity firm Clairvest Group and a consortium of investors have officially announced that they have acquired a majority stake in Head Infotech, the company that operates leading rummy website Ace2three for around $73.7 million (approximately Rs. 474 crores),” reported Glaws.

Khaitan & Co Mumbai associate partner Surbhi Kejriwal acted for Clairvest.

Luthra & Luthra Delhi partners Sandeep Dudeja and Vaibhav Kakkar acted for Head Infotech.