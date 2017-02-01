“Private equity (PE) firm Warburg Pincus said in a statement that it has bought a 14% stake in PVR Ltd, Indias largest multiplex chain, for Rs820 crore through an open market transaction.
“Warburg Pincus bought the stake from existing investor Multiples Alternate Asset Management, which sold a 9% stake, and the promoters of PVR, including chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli. The sale values the company at around Rs5,860 crore,” reported Mint.
AZB & Partners acted for the seller Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt Ltd, led by
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Delhi
Shardul Amarchand
PVR did not use external counsel in this deal.
