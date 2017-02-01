 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

“Private equity (PE) firm Warburg Pincus said in a statement that it has bought a 14% stake in PVR Ltd, Indias largest multiplex chain, for Rs820 crore through an open market transaction.

“Warburg Pincus bought the stake from existing investor Multiples Alternate Asset Management, which sold a 9% stake, and the promoters of PVR, including chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli. The sale values the company at around Rs5,860 crore,” reported Mint.

AZB & Partners acted for the seller Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt Ltd, led by senior partner Ashwath Rau, and partner Dhruv Singhal, according to AZB’s press release. Multiples Alternate Assets sold a 9% stake.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Delhi partner Akila Agrawal led for PVR’s promoters, including chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli, who sold a 5% stake.

Shardul Amarchand managing partner Akshay Chudasama led for the buyer Warburg.

PVR did not use external counsel in this deal.

The article needs a proof read.
Sire, please tell us whether any of the NLUs are envisaged under this scheme: http://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/310117/eminent-education-bodies-on-anvil.html

In the budget Jaitley repeated this but did not mention NLUs specifically.
Who did Warburg retain? Or was it that even they did not use external counsel in this deal?
