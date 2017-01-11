News Corp.-backed real estate portal PropTiger said on Tuesday that Mumbai-based Housing.com will merge with it in an all stock deal, and that it will receive $50 million in fresh funds from News Corp.’s REA Group Ltd and $5 million from SoftBank Group. The deal values the SoftBank-backed Housing, which has raised north of $120 million since 2012, at about $70-$75 million, according to two people familiar with the development. PropTiger Reality Pvt. Ltd was valued at $200-$210 million taking the stock swap ratio to about 3:1, the people said. This takes the valuation of PropTiger after the merger to close to $270-$285 million. Existing investors in Housing will be given stake in PropTiger’s Singapore entity. Horizon Ventures, an existing investor in PropTiger is likely to exit.

reported Mint.

The Economic Times reported Housing.com was valued at $70m.

IndusLaw acted for Elara Technologies, the parent company of PropTiger, led by Srinivas Katta (Partner), Anindya Ghosh (Principal Associate), Kriti Bhatia (Associate), Saumya Ramakrishnan (Associate). Anubha Sital (Senior Associate) assisted on due diligence, Avik Biswas (Partner) on employment law issues, and Avimukt Dar (Partner) on competition law.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted for NewsCorporation, an investor of PropTiger, led by Shuva Mandal (Partner), Aayush Kapoor (Principal Associate), Vasundhara Garg (Senior Associate), Sayak Maity (Principal Associate Designate).

AZB & Partners acted for SoftBank led by Srinath Dasari (Partner), Nanditha Gopal (Partner), Annie Philip (Senior Associate), Rutunjay Singh (Associate), Aparajitha Lath (Associate).

Rajah & Tann acted as Singapore counsel for PropTiger, advising led by Regina Liew (Partner), Benjamin Liew (Senior Associate), Danny Ong (Partner), Sheila NG (Partner).

Khaitan & Co acted for REA Group led by Aakash Choubey (Partner), Ganesh Prasad (Partner), Radhika Agarwal (Senior Associate), Siddharth Anand (Associate), Vidushi Gupta (Senior Associate).

Nishith Desai Associates acted for Nirvana Digital Investment Holding Ltd and Nirvana Digital India Fund, investors of Housing led by Karan Kalra and Rishabh Sharma.

Morrison Foerster acted for Counsel for SoftBank, led by Tokyo partner Noah Carr and new partner Amit Kataria in Hong Kong.

Goodwin Procter acted for Counsel for Flacon Edge, investors of Housing, led by Hong Kong partner Yash A Rana and associate Abhishek Krishnan.