Saurav Kumar joins Indus Delhi for corporate boost

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Gurgaon partner Saurav Kumar has joined IndusLaw in Delhi as a partner, after having left the firm earlier this month.

Kumar specialises in M&A, private equity, joint ventures and corporate governance.

He is a 2002 ILS Pune graduate, with a 2003 masters from the University of Bristol.

Indus senior partner Gaurav Dani said in a press release: “Saurav adds greater depth to the Firm’s fast growing corporate practice and will strengthen our existing capabilities. We are truly delighted to have him on board in this exciting phase of our Firm’s growth and are looking forward to working with him.”

We have reached out to Shardul Amarchand for comment.

Kumar had resigned from Shardul Amarchand around the same time as Gaurav Singhi.